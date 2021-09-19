Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NDEKY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 18,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

