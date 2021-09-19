NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

