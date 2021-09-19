NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

