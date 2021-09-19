Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
