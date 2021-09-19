Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

