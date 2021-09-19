Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

