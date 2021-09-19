Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.