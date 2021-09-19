Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 220.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.