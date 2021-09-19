Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,200,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,825,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

