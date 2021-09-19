NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NOV reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,165,785,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 89,460,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.