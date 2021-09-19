Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 2,067,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,840. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

