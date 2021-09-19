Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $138,868.98 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52.

Nutanix stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.