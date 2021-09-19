Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 47.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,778. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

