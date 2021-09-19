O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.21 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

