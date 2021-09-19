O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RM. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,687 shares of company stock worth $2,498,466. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE RM opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

