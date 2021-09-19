O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,769,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $87.03 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

