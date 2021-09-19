O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

IWD opened at $159.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

