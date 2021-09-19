O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Educational Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

