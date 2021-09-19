Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE OACB remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. 19,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

