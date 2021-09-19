OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Cap of $15.00 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $3.36 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00129023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00049357 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

