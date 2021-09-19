ODUWA (OWC) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $8,906.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.50 or 1.00100151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00090267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

