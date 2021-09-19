Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.04

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $28.44. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3,653 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
