Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.04

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $28.44. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3,653 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

