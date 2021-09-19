Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 108,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

