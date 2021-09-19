Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $56.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Olin has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.