OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $816.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.64 or 0.00020060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.54 or 0.00427791 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

