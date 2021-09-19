Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 412,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.01 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

