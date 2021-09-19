ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.