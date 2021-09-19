ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

