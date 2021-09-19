Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $158,550.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTRK opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
