Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $158,550.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.