Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.28

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $39.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.
In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Open Lending by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
