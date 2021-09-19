Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.28

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $39.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Open Lending by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.