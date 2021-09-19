OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Purchases $15,350.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher purchased 5,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $15,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. OpGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.56.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.