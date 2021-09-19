Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Opium has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $108.71 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00176695 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.59 or 0.06995504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.79 or 0.99819919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00846879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars.

