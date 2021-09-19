Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OBAS stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 6,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The company has a market cap of $57.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Optibase has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.64.
Optibase Company Profile
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.