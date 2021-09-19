Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce sales of $869.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.70 million and the highest is $891.03 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 5,717,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

