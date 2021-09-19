Opus Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,888,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

