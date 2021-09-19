Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,492.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $44,492.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00176491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.18 or 0.07012814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.37 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00845872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

