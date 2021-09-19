Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million and a PE ratio of -37.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

