Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,245 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,823% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

Shares of ORA opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

