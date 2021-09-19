Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,245 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,823% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.
Shares of ORA opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $128.87.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
