Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Up 115.1% in August

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ossen Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ossen Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Ossen Innovation has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. manufactures coated steel materials. It engages in the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of customized pre-stressed steel materials used in the construction of bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects in China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

