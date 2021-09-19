Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 876,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 276,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

