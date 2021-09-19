Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of OVV opened at $29.37 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

