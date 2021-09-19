Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.