OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OZMLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$17.80 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

