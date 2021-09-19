PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $198.97 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 40% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $198.97 million and $173,589.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017597 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007388 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,430,844,468 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

