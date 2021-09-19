PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 76.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $621,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $117,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,935 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,483. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $47.49 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

