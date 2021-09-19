PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 2,392,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,935 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

