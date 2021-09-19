Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,284 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average is $229.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

