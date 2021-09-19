Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.