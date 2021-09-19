Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.98. 2,014,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $300.70 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

