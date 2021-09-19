Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 221,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. 3,756,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

