Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.83. 60,912,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.04 and its 200 day moving average is $345.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

