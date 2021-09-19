Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 592,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 114,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 177,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

