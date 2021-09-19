Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 144,384 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 20.7% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 249.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. 1,888,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.